Beijing has produced the most self-made billionaires aged under 40 this year with a jump from 11 to 17, surpassing San Francisco for the first time to become the world’s most successful city for young billionaires.

The Shanghai-headquartered Hurun Research Institute on Tuesday released its Hurun Global U40 Self-Made Billionaires 2021 rich list, naming 79 global self-made billionaires under 40 years old, up from 53 individuals last year.

The United States ranked first in the world with 31 people, followed by China with 30 people. India ranked third with four people.

“There are 45 new faces in the chart, which was the highest number in history, and 19 of them are from China,” the report said.

The report also noted that the media and entertainment industry became the most successful industry, with almost one-quarter of members on the list coming from the sector.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, 36, topped the list for the sixth straight year, with his net worth increasing 20% over the past 12 months to 653 billion yuan (US$100 billion).

Zhang Yiming, 38, founder of short-video sharing platform TikTok, came in second following a 291% boost of wealth to 350 billion yuan over the past year.

According to Sina Finance, these 79 billion-dollar self-made entrepreneurs have altogether amassed a total wealth of 3.4 trillion yuan — an increase of 1.5 trillion yuan over last year — a sum equivalent to last year’s gross domestic product of Beijing, at about 3.6 trillion yuan.

Sam Bankman-Fried, 28, founder and CEO of quantitative crypto trading firm FTX, became the richest person under 40 in Hong Kong.

