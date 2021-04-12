Chinese state media published a video Monday showing live-fire exercises in its southern waters, in what was described as a tit-for-tat response to provocations by the U.S. Navy.

The one-minute video was broadcast on the CCTV-7 national defense and military channel and revealed the live-fire drills by the People’s Liberation Army Navy in three zones of the South China Sea, with the eastern theater believed to be targeting Japan and the United States.

Although the video neither disclosed the aim nor the purpose of the specific drill, some have argued it was in response to a recent series of joint military exercises involving the U.S.

The American and Philippine military began joint training on Monday, Reuters reported, in a show of unity as China stokes tensions in the disputed waters of the South China Sea. Earlier, the U.S. dispatched the E-3 Sentry and the KC-135 Stratotanker during operations with the Japanese military toward China’s east.

“The East China Sea alarm has rung again; Japan and the United States have once again revealed their sharp fangs,” stated an article published on Sina.com on Monday, referring to the U.S.-Japan joint exercises as “provocative moves against the People’s Liberation Army.”

“The PLA now has considerable strength and is not afraid of the U.S.-Japan combined action,” the article said, adding that the armed forces would roll out field training exercises in a “tooth for a tooth” manner.

The video was also believed to be a response to a picture released by the U.S. Navy earlier showing its USS Mustin guided-missile destroyer appearing at the estuary of the Yangtze River to meet and shadow China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier as it was headed to the South China Sea for drill.

The photo showed the Mustin’s commanding officer, Commander Robert Briggs, and his deputy, Commander Richard Slye, looking out to sea where the Liaoning can be seen at what appears to be several thousand feet distance.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play