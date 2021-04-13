A Hong Kong journalist who has come under attacks from the pro-Beijing camp over an interview with a top World Health Organization official about Taiwan’s status has reportedly tendered her resignation from local public broadcaster RTHK.

Yvonne Tong, an award-winning news producer and the host of RTHK’s English-language current affairs program “The Pulse,” suffered tremendous pressure and decided to quit after months of criticisms from pro-Beijing supporters.

It was understood that Tong tendered her resignation before the Easter holidays, a source familiar with the matter told Apple Daily.

Another source was quoted as saying that Tong would leave the broadcaster within this week, meaning she might terminate her contract in lieu of notice.

RTHK refused to comment on the departure of its staff.

Tong’s resignation was believed to be related to the complaints received by the Communications Authority over her interview with Bruce Aylward, assistant director-general of the WHO, for The Pulse last year.

In the interview, when Tong asked Aylward whether the United Nations would reconsider Taiwan’s membership in light of the coronavirus pandemic, he ended the call.

The interview prompted pro-China groups and the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau to slam her violation of the One-China principle.

CCP loyalists have since been attacking and doxxing her, calling her “a black reporter who incited Taiwan independence.”

Andrew Fung, media aide of the former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying published an article on pro-Beijing newspaper in May last year, requesting the Bureau chief Edward Yau to sack Tong or one would wonder Yau’s loyalty to the country.

“In the Prisons that Don’t Exist,” an award-winning documentary produced by Tong over the mass detention camps in Xinjiang, made her the target of Beijing mouthpieces again recently.

In another article on state-owned newspaper Ta Kung Pao, Fung condemned Tong for smearing. Fung urged the government to “dismiss, suspend and impose disciplinary actions” against the producer based on the Public Service (Administration) Order.

Separately, RTHK had received a total of 104,000 public compliments via letters, emails and telephone calls and 30,000 complaints over the past three fiscal years, according to the data submitted to the Legislative Council.

The Communications Authority had found a total of nine complaints cases concerning RTHK’s programs substantiated, for which two strong advices, two advices, one serious warning and three warnings were issued respectively and one case with no sanction imposed.

