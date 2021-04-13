Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong was handed a prison sentence of four months on Tuesday for participating in an unauthorized assembly and violating the anti-mask law during a protest on Oct. 5, 2019.

Veteran social activist Koo Sze Yiu was convicted of one count of knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly and sentenced to five months in prison – his 11th jail term.

Wong, who is currently serving prison term for other protest-related offences, and Koo appeared at the Eastern Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.

The duo were arrested and charged last year for knowingly taking part in an unauthorized assembly on Hong Kong Island on Oct. 5, 2019, the first day of the government’s implementation of an anti-mask law during the heat of the pro-democracy movement.

The assembly was triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition law that had sparked months of social unrest, during which many protesters wore face masks to disguise their identities, leading the government to enforce a mask ban.

On Tuesday, the prosecution quoted the conviction of Agnes Chow, another young activist who was slapped with a 10-month prison term for inciting and organizing an unauthorized assembly outside the police headquarters in Wan Chai in June 2019, for reference of sentencing.

Magistrate Daniel Tang said there were big differences between the two cases as the Oct. 5 case was simply a protest without involvement of violence or symbolic building.

Barrister Jeffrey Tam represented Wong to plead for leniency, saying the Court of Final Appeal had accepted civil disobedience in which members of the public would plead guilty after breaking the law to demonstrate the unfairness of the law.

Wong only wore a face mask when he talked to the press to show his stance, and not for the intention to hide his identity, to engage in violence act or to evade legal responsibility, the court heard.

The Oct. 5 rally was a small-scale protest without resulting in any injuries, the barrister said, adding that Wong was only a participant and not an organizer.

But the judge pointed out that they had planned the protest as they carried banners to the site.

Koo, without a defense lawyer, told the court that he would cooperate with his cancer treatment in the hospital, the court’s verdict and the imprisonment arrangement in the future.

Having participated in social and democracy activities for the past 30 years, the 74-year-old said he believed Tuesday’s sentencing would not be his last imprisonment. “I will violate the national security law next time,” Koo told the court. “Don’t pity me, don’t sympathize with me, don’t be merciful to me.”

“Human rights are bigger than the regime, people are higher than the country. Thank you judge.” Koo concluded his defense by saying “End the one-party dictatorship, down with the Communist Party.”

Wong appeared at the courtroom after the judge found Koo guilty of the offence. Audience members at the public gallery waved to the 24-year-old and he waved back.

“See you all later. I miss you all very much,” Wong told supporters before returning to the detention room.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play