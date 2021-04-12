Hong Kong will lift the 14-day mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for visitors from mainland China starting in mid-May, because new infections across the border have largely died down, the city’s chief executive announced on Monday.

The changes mean, Carrie Lam told a press conference, that mainland Chinese and foriegn people living in the mainland will only need to provide negative COVID test results at Hong Kong’s border checkpoints.

They will be exempted from the two-week quarantine currently imposed on travelers, and from the requirement to show vaccination records.

Lam said Hong Kong needs to relax its controls on visitors from the mainland because the country has largely achieved “zero infection”, even though a few individual cases are still reported daily.

In the early stage of the COVID outbreak last year, Lam’s government came under fire for lax border-crossing health controls.

Lam added on Monday that a quota will be set in May on arrivals from the mainland. She declined to give an exact number, saying officials were still studying the capacity of border controls.

The city earlier lifted its compulsory quarantine for Hongkongers living in Guangdong province or Macao when they returned to Hong Kong.

Lam said restrictions will be further relaxed, towards the end of this month, on returning Hong Kong people living in other parts of the mainland.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play