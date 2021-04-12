The Hong Kong government will create a serious risk of mistaken identities if it goes ahead with its plan to restrict public access to company records and to mask people’s identification numbers in public records, warns critic and activist David Webb.

In a posting on his website, Webb illustrated the danger of mistaken identity through a search of company directors he conducted for the common name “Chan, Chi Keung”, across 245 public records, of which 243 used shortened ID numbers.

Webb said he found eight cases in which different individuals shared that name as well as the same redacted ID number, creating a significant risk of mistaken identification.

Webb was responding to a controversial government proposal to withdraw the publication of Hong Kong identity card numbers, first proposed in 2013 but later shelved amid opposition from the business sector, professionals and the media.

However, the proposal has been revived recently. In a discussion paper submitted recently to the Legislative Council – now free of an opposition – Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui insisted that the change would create only a small risk of mistaken identities.

Hui said a study this month looked at the names of 588,000 individuals in public registries, and found only eight had identical names and abbreviated four-digit ID numbers.

Hui’s claim appeared to contradict a consultation paper published in December 2009 by the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform. It said “the option of masking three or four digits of an identification number would not serve the purpose of identifying a person as there are cases of persons with the same name having similar identity card numbers.”

The paper added that “restricting access to identification numbers may deprive the public of a means of uniquely identifying individuals, and might make it easier for the dishonest to escape creditors or otherwise engage in fraudulent activity.”

Webb urged Hui to “tell us the true number of 4-character matches in his 588,000-people database, which is surely more than the 8 we found (by looking only for individuals named Chan, Chi Keung).”

“How ironic that the government passed a law in 2019 prohibiting face masks in public assemblies so that people could be identifiable, arguably deterring them from committing crimes, but now wants to mask the identities of people trading with the privilege of limited liability, incentivising fraud and corruption,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for the Finance and Treasury Bureau said Webb’s results cannot be compared to those cited by Hui because the two searches used different variables. Webb looked for any three digits in the six-digit identification numbers, while the government searched for the first three digits, the bureau said.

In fact, Webb’s search was based on the first English alphabet letter plus the first two digits and the final digit, with three intervening digits masked.

The bureau said that of the 588,000 entries in the company registry, only eight pairs were found to share the same Chinese and/or English names as well as the first English alphabet letter and the first three digits of their identification numbers – equivalent to a 0.003% chance, the bureau said.

The government is exploring alternative ways to verify identities should such duplicate names and ID numbers arise, under the principle of protecting a company director’s personal privacy, the bureau said.

