The director of China’s Center of Disease Control said the media distorted his words and it was a “complete misunderstanding” to quote him as saying that the country’s COVID-19 vaccines had a low protection rate.

Gao Fu said at a Saturday press conference that China was examining the possibility of mixing vaccines and varying dosages “to solve the problem that the efficacy of its existing vaccines is not high.” But a day later, Gao walked back on the comments in an interview with Communist Party mouthpiece Global Times.

“The protection rates of all vaccines in the world are sometimes high, and sometimes low. How to improve their efficacy is a question that needs to be considered by scientists around the world,” he said.

“With this in mind, I suggested that we can consider adjusting the vaccination process, such as the number of doses and intervals and adopting sequential vaccination with different types of vaccines.”

He said that all COVID-19 vaccines currently in use satisfy the World Health Organization’s requirement of 50% efficacy or higher. Chinese vaccines — from state-run Sinopharm and private company Sinovac — have only just passed the WHO threshold, and studies have suggested their efficacy is below that of jabs developed by Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer.

Gao defended China’s vaccination program, saying that it has published the first edition of vaccination guidelines and that it was the “best approach at present.”

“Scientists all over the world developed COVID-19 vaccines in a few months, which is the first time in history. There are many scientific questions that need to be addressed,” Gao said, adding that there is a need to make adjustments to vaccination procedures based on the characteristics of the coronavirus.

China recorded 16 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, with 14 being imported. China has had a total of 90,426 confirmed cases and 4,636 deaths.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play