Taiwan will respect the decision of the Halifax International Security Forum on whether to present a coveted prize to President Tsai Eng-wen to recognize her role in the island’s efforts in containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement from Taiwan’s foreign ministry came after Politico reported that the Canadian government had pressured the forum organizers not to present the John McCain Prize for Leadership in Public Service to Tsai for fear of angering Beijing.

Multiple sources told Politico that organizers of one of the world’s most prestigious defense conferences decided to present the award to Tsai and the decision was backed by Cindy McCain, a member of the forum’s board of directors and the wife of the late Republican senator John McCain.

It would’ve been the third time that the award has been given. It went to the people of Lesbos in Greece to honor their efforts in saving refugees in 2018, and then to Hong Kong’s citizen protesters in 2019.

However, it was understood that Canada, which is one of the key sponsors of the forum headquartered in Halifax, the United States, threatened to end its support and funding should it go ahead and give the award to Tsai. Politico reported that Ottawa was “uncomfortable” with the situation, afraid that tensions between Canada and China will be strained further since relations between two countries hit a wall in December, 2018.

The forum’s vice president, Robin Shepherd, said in a statement that the winner of the 2020 John McCain Prize had yet to be announced. But he praised Tsai for being “a respected international leader, the first female president of Taiwan and a strong global advocate for democracy” who would “certainly be an ideal fit for this award.”

Taiwan’s foreign ministry has been in close contact with the forum organizers and it would be an honor if the forum decided to present an award to Tsai, foreign ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou said on Monday. But Taiwan would respect the forum’s decision regardless of the outcome, she added.

The Trudeau administration has also “publicly affirmed Taiwan’s democratic system and supported our meaningful participation in international multilateral forums,” Ou said.

Canada did not respond to Politico’s report directly. The country has been sponsoring the forum but was not involved in the event’s planning, said a spokesperson of Canada’s defense minister Harjit Sajjan.

