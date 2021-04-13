Former legal sector lawmaker Dennis Kwok announced on Tuesday he had quit the pro-democracy Civic Party, after news reports revealed that he had relocated from Hong Kong to Canada with his family due to Beijing’s curtailment of the city’s freedoms.

The 42-year-old barrister had applied for withdrawal from the Civic Party after 15 years, he said in a statement posted on Facebook. Kwok mentioned neither the reason for quitting the party nor his current whereabouts in the statement.

“I sincerely thank the Civic Party … for taking care of me, giving me chances, supporting and tolerating me and offering me the opportunity to serve the Hong Kong people and to defend Hong Kong’s core values,” the statement read.

“I shall take this opportunity to apologize for the inconvenience I have caused to the Civic Party.”

He joined the Civic Party as a founding member in 2006, and later represented the party in contesting the city’s legislative elections, and the electoral college election meant to select the city’s chief executive.

Barred from running for reelection by Hong Kong authorities last July, Kwok was removed from office in November 2020 along with three other lawmakers. He is reportedly attempting to regain his Canadian citizenship, which he gave up in 2012 to become a Hong Kong legislator.

He told Toronto-based newspaper The Globe and Mail that he had decided to return to Canada — his country of birth — with his wife and two children because the country cherished human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Kwok is reportedly being investigated by Hong Kong police for alleged misconduct in public office, over his role in last year’s filibuster crisis in the Legislative Council’s House Committee, according to media reports.

