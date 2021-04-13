The Hong Kong public will no longer be allowed to inspect voter registers under a legal bill proposed by the government, as part of a wider legislative agenda to implement electoral reforms mandated by Beijing.

Current laws require Hong Kong authorities to publish an annual list of voters, formally known as the register of electors. The document contains the names and addresses of voters, is publicly accessible, and is useful in identifying cases of irregularity and fraud.

The new bill proposed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Tuesday would restrict the document’s access to only political parties, election candidates and media organizations recognized by the government. It would also limit the information available in the document to only the first Chinese character or first English word of a voter’s name.

New voters would be required to submit their proof of address under the planned amendments.

Democratic Party chairperson Lo Kin-hei voiced concerns about an increased risk of voter fraud by keeping the registers largely under wraps. He was also skeptical about the government’s rationale of addressing doxxing, saying that the register of electors was not useful for that purpose.

District councilor Chiu Yan-loy of the Labor Party said that in previous elections, he would examine the voter registers for multiple surnames at the same address, which would be tell-tale signs of fraud. The new law might limit the ability of election candidates to report suspicious cases, Chiu said.

Chris Yeung, chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, said the bill was “regrettable” because the information restrictions would affect the media’s ability to serve as the fourth estate. The government was “curtailing” the work of the free press in the name of protecting privacy, Yeung added.

Lawmaker Alice Mak, of the pro-Beijing Federation of Trade Unions, said the suggested changes would not affect future efforts at political campaigning. Voters’ personal information needed to be kept securely, she said.

In 2019, the Junior Police Officers’ Association successfully applied in court for a temporary ban on the publication of voters’ personal details, arguing that the registers had been used to run background checks on police officers and expose their personal details.

The court ruled in the favor of the police, but also noted there was no evidence that information made available through the registers had been used for doxxing.

