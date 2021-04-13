Taiwan unveiled its first domestically-produced amphibious warfare ship on Tuesday, which President Tsai Ing-wen said represented a milestone in the island’s shipbuilding history and a push to the navy’s capability.

The 10,600-ton landing platform dock, named Yushan after Taiwan’s tallest peak, was the Taiwan navy’s first 10,000-ton amphibious transport vessel.

“This ship will certainly strengthen the navy’s ability to fulfil its mission and further solidify our defenses,” Tsai said at the launching ceremony in the southern city of Kaohsiung.

Built by the government-backed CSBC Corporation, the warship is equipped with various landing craft, AAV-7 amphibious assault vehicles and two helicopters with a maximum load of 673 people on board for long-term combat missions in the open sea. It is expected to enter service next year.

The Yushan would be used for transportation to Taiwan’s claims in the disputed South China Sea, and offshore Taiwanese islands located near mainland Chinese waters, which are believed to be easy targets for Beijing in the event of war, said CSBC chairperson Cheng Wen-lung.

“It is able to perform various battle missions on its own out at sea for a long time,” he said. “During wartime, it will have an amphibious warfare mission to bring in reinforcements and fight to reclaim offshore islands.”

With three more vessels likely to substitute the retiring two Newport-class tank landing ships and one Anchorage-class dock landing ship, the Taiwan navy will soon see a considerable capability increase.

Since Tsai took office in 2016, she has attempted to bolster domestic arms production in hopes to help Taiwan achieve self-sufficiency as soon as possible.

Tuesday’s launch at the Kaohsiung shipyard came after Beijing dispatched a record-breaking 25 warplanes into the self-ruled island’s airspace on the previous day.

The United States Department of State expressed concerns on Monday and called on Beijing to stop exerting military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taipei.

In a Sunday interview with American television network NBC News, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said he was concerned about mainland China’s increasingly aggressive behavior against Taiwan, which heightened the tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

“It would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force,” he told NBC News, adding that he would not speculate about possible responses from Washington.

In mainland China, state mouthpiece Global Times said in an editorial that Beijing would never listen to any warnings given by Blinken.

