A High Court jury has convicted a couple of murdering their five-year-old daughter in 2018 following a series of horrific abuses that left the child with more than 130 injuries.

After 14 hours of deliberation, the jury of three men and four women returned a unanimous verdict of guilty for the father and a 6-1 guilty verdict for the stepmother. They also convicted the girl’s step-grandmother of two counts of neglect and cleared her of two counts of assault.

Months of chronic abuse of the girl and her eight-year-old brother came to light in January 2018, when she was rushed unconscious to hospital and died of septicemia, the court heard earlier.

It was after the family moved to a new home in August 2017 that the abuse began. The siblings would be hit by rattan sticks, forced to stand overnight, and ordered to sleep on the floor during the winter, prosecutors said.

The girl sometimes went to school crying and often asked for more food. Her kindergarten teacher also noticed signs of abrasion on her limbs and body showing that she had been beaten.

A forensic expert testified that the girl’s body was covered in 133 injuries, which indicated she had been slapped, punched and hit with solid objects many times over.

She suffered head injuries after being repeatedly thrown against the ceiling by her father, the court heard.

At the time of death, the girl had a severely reduced thymus, a vital organ for the body’s immune response to bacterial infection, experts said.

Microbiologist Ho Pak-leung, who testified in court as an expert witness on the victim’s condition, said he hoped the girl would rest in peace now that justice had been served.

It was saddening that no one offered her a helping hand, Ho said on Facebook. The case should serve as a wake-up call to teachers, neighbors and medical professionals to pay more attention to child abuse, and to intervene before tragedy struck again, he added.

Ho also quoted two verses from the Bible: “Do not fret because of evildoers or be envious of the wicked, for the evildoer has no future hope, and the lamp of the wicked will be snuffed out.”

Another medical expert, for the defense, previously argued in court that the stepmother had been suffering from severe depression leading up to the time of the murder.

The court will hear mitigation arguments on Wednesday and hand down a sentence on April 20. Murder is punishable by life imprisonment, while the cruelty charge carries up to 10 years behind bars.

