Fewer than half of primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong have taken part in a national security quiz, with one principal saying his participation is only for the sake of answering to his bosses.

National Security Education Day takes place on April 15. More than 90 schools have joined a campus poster design competition to mark the occasion, reflecting a participation rate of 10%, while around 400 schools have signed up for the online quiz.

An Education Bureau spokesperson described the entries as “reflecting the education sector’s active participation.”

A school principal who signed up for the activities described national security education as giving him a “very political, very forced” feeling. The principal added that because of the pandemic, students’ time in class had been reduced, so schools should prioritize classroom content that was tailored for their students’ future.

Instead, he said, time was being wasted on national security activities meant to “flatter” his superiors.

The online quiz took students 10 minutes to complete and did not seem to be an effective activity at all, he said, comparing it to previous government requests for schools to give lectures just so a photo could be taken of the lecture hall filled with students.

Schools might come under pressure from the bureau if they did not cooperate with activities held on National Security Education Day, the principal said.

Meanwhile, Apple Daily found that teaching material produced by the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, which operates 32 primary and secondary schools in Hong Kong, described the city’s past social movements as involving terrorist activities.

According to the material, those incidents were “not only social movements,” but involved “unlawful elements attempting to split the country, subvert state power and carry out terrorist activities.”

It also mentioned the “century of humiliation,” which refers to a period in the 19th and 20th centuries when China came under foreign invasion and was semi-colonized.

An education scholar told Apple Daily that the teaching content could incite students and teachers to hate foreign countries and criticized Tung Wah for taking on the tone of the Chinese regime.

In its reply, Tung Wah cited the bureau’s specifications that school governance systems must comply with the Basic Law, the city’s national security law and other applicable laws. Schools must also ensure that staff received proper training in national security education, Tung Wah added.

