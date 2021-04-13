More than 30 internet companies in China are under state orders to correct all their anti-competitive behaviors within one month, just days after regulators slapped a record fine on the Alibaba Group.

Officials overseeing market competition, taxation and cyberspace called a meeting with 34 e-commerce platforms on Tuesday, telling them to address a plethora of malpractices, in particular one in which Alibaba forced merchants to choose between its platform and rival websites.

The flurry of regulatory activity in less than a week is the latest in Beijing’s intensified control on powerful players in the booming domestic online business.

Market regulators in late December placed Alibaba under an antitrust investigation that culminated in a record fine of 18.2 billion yuan (US$2.8 billion) announced last Saturday for abusing its market dominance.

The practice of forcing merchants to sell their goods on only one platform was the most acute of all issues and was an outcome of unchecked growth in capital, officials said at Tuesday’s meeting.

They ordered the e-commerce platforms to rectify problems such as abuse of market dominance, tax-related violations and a scramble for market share in the group buying business.

Meeting attendees included representatives from Alibaba, Baidu, Iqiyi, JD.com, Kuaishou, Meituan, Pinduoduo and Tencent, as well as local market regulators from Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Zhejiang.

Separately, Chinese search engine operator 360 was fined 2 million yuan for inserting veiled advertisements in search results, Beijing Youth Daily reported on Tuesday.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play