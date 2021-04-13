A dystopian fiction novel was among the most popular books borrowed by Hong Kong library users in 2020, reflecting a renewed interest among the city’s readers in the nature of totalitarian society.

George Orwell’s novel “Animal Farm,” which drew its inspiration from totalitarian Russia in the 20th century under Communist Party rule, was ranked third on the list of most widely circulated adult English fiction books at Hong Kong’s public libraries.

Another Orwell novel, “1984,” which depicts a dystopian society falling into decline under totalitarianism, was ranked ninth on the same list.

A Chinese-language version of “1984” also appeared on the list of top adult Chinese fiction books, coming in at tenth.

The Chinese-language novel “The Legend of the Condor Heroes” by Jin Yong was the most popular title for the second year in a row.

The total number of library books borrowed in Hong Kong last year stood at 17.86 million in Chinese and 5.2 million in English, according to the latest figures from the Leisure and Cultural Services Department. Public libraries were frequently closed in 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions were tightened, and had limited opening hours when restrictions were relaxed.

The LCSD spent an estimated total of HK$45 million (US$5.8 million) on library books in 2019-20, with approximately HK$12.13 million of that amount spent on books published in Hong Kong.

The LCSD made headlines in July last year when it confirmed that non-fiction books by a number of local pro-democracy figures were pulled from the shelves to determine whether they violated the national security law passed days earlier.

Books made unavailable included those by pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and former lawmaker Tanya Chan. A search of Joshua Wong’s Chinese name on the Hong Kong public library website on Tuesday showed that his books are still listed as “Under Review.”

