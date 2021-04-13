Chinese internet users hit out at a South Korean esports team after one of its members made “humiliating” remarks against China during a live broadcast online.

“Saebyeolbe” Park Jong-ryeol, who plays professionally for the Seoul Dynasty team in the online shooting game Overwatch, drew fire for mocking the “one China” principle, in which Beijing regards Taiwan and Hong Kong as inseparable parts of its territory.

Park said during a broadcast on the livestreaming platform Twitch that he was frustrated about why people in mainland China could not call Taiwan and Hong Kong by these two names.

“This is very strange. From the outset, China has refused to recognize Taiwan and Hong Kong as two countries,” he said.

The Korean gamer acknowledged, in a mocking way, a common saying among mainland Chinese netizens that foreigners should tow China’s official line if they wanted to earn money from its people.

“If you want to earn Chinese people’s money, you need to be a dog of China,” he said. “That’s why I am now a dog of the Chinese people. I am learning the Chinese language seriously. I even know how to say ‘Thank you for your gift.’”

Park’s remarks were quickly translated and posted to mainland Chinese online forums, and drew angry responses. Some demanded an apology from Park’s team.

“What do you mean by ‘if you want to earn Chinese people’s money, you need to be a dog’? Can the Seoul team explain?” one mainland netizen said. “If you want to earn money in China, this is the reality you must be clear about. Otherwise, why should we give him money?” another said.

Park also has his supporters across the strait, with one Taiwanese netizen saying he did not understand why mainland netizens were upset when Park was trying to fulfill their requirements. Another said the responses by mainland internet users proved the gamer’s remarks were true.

