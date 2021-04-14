Japanese ketchup and vegetable juice producer Kagome has stopped buying tomatoes from Xinjiang, becoming the nation’s first major company to eschew products from the Chinese region over human rights concerns.

Kagome announced its decision amid claims by Western countries of forced labor in Xinjiang. Western and Japanese companies are facing boycotts in China for suspending the use of cotton produced in the autonomous region.

“The growing human rights issue is one factor that we’ve taken into consideration, but that’s not the only reason for stopping procurement there,” Kagome spokesperson Kitagawa Kazumasa told Reuters.

Any remaining paste sourced from Xinjiang would be used this year, Kitagawa said.

On its website, Kagome said its raw ingredients were from Xinjiang, and that regular site visits had confirmed tomatoes used in the past were not produced under conditions violating human rights.

Kagome had gradually stopped procuring Xinjiang tomatoes, which accounted for less than 1% of its total consumption, it said. The company’s business in China made up just 0.4% of total sales.

China was the world’s top producer of tomatoes in 2019, providing 62.76 million tons, or roughly 35% of global production, data from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization showed.

Tomato production was one of Xinjiang’s most important industries, covering over five million hectares. The production capacity ranked third in the world, according to CHYXX, a Chinese website for industry data.

Xinjiang can process 3.8 million tons of tomatoes per year and exports 94% of the produce.

