Local authorities in Hebei province have sent task forces to take over the business operations of 29 companies run by outspoken Chinese billionaire Sun Dawu following his arrest last year, according to his legal adviser.

Officials deployed 29 task forces to “co-manage” Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group and its 28 subisiaries since Sun, his family and the companies’ executives were arrested last year for “picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,” according to a mainland website that reports rights issues in the country.

The task forces took over major decision-making and approvals and kept the companies’ business communications under close watch, Zheng Chengyue, a legal adviser for Dawu, said in a report published on the site.

The group had lost a large amount of talent, clients and income, Zheng said, adding that details of the companies’ operations had been kept from him.

Zheng had filed applications with the Baoding city government to demand that officials make public the legal grounds for the task forces’ deployment as well as the duties, names and contact information of their members, the report said.

Zheng, who helped overturn the verdict of wrongfully convicted murder and rape suspect Nie Shubin in 2016, was taken away by police last week. He became critically ill and was sent to a hospital, where he remained on Tuesday.

Sun was taken into custody last November, together with more than 30 of his family members and company executives, over a land dispute and other disagreements between his business and a state-owned firm in Hebei.

The outspoken billionaire was previously arrested in 2003 after he advocated the rights of farmers and entrepreneurs. He was released after five months.

In 2019, Sun complained on social media that the local government had tried to cover up a potential swine fever outbreak. The outbreak was confirmed by central authorities two days after his post.

