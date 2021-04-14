China’s effort to become a global superpower represents one of the biggest threats to the United States, according to an annual threat assessment report from Washington that also listed security risks posed by Russia, Iran and North Korea.

China has increasingly become a “near-peer competitor” that challenged the U.S. in multiple arenas, especially economically, militarily and technologically, the report released on Tuesday by the U.S. intelligence community said.

The report put China’s push for global power at the top of a list of most direct and serious threats facing the U.S. in the coming year.

The Chinese Communist Party would continue its whole-of-government efforts to spread the country’s influence, undercut that of the U.S., drive wedges between Washington and its allies and foster new international norms that favor Beijing’s authoritarian system, the report said.

Beijing is expected to at least double the size of its nuclear stockpile during the next decade as it continues its most rapid expansion and platform diversification of its nuclear arsenal, the report added.

Pressing Taiwan to move toward unification with mainland China would be among Beijing’s efforts to compel regional neighbors to acquiesce to its own preferences, and increased friction was expected as Beijing stepped up attempts to portray Taipei as internationally isolated as well as dependent on the mainland for economic prosperity, the report said. Beijing’s increased military activity around the self-ruled island would also contribute to rising tensions.

Meanwhile, Russia would remain a top cyber threat and Iran would present a continuous risk to U.S. and allied interests in Central Asia, the report said.

Besides threats from other countries, the report also discussed transnational issues such as COVID-19, climate change and cyberspace. It said the current health pandemic would have far-reaching effects on the world’s economy, politics and security that would be felt throughout the world for years to come.

