August will be the last chance this year for Hongkongers to book in their first dose of the German BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, authorities announced on Thursday citing “storage limitations.”

While the age for COVID-19 vaccination will be relaxed to allow people aged 16 or above starting next Friday, the city’s civil service chief Patrick Nip warned that because of the “limited” supply period of the BioNTech vaccine and difficulties in storage, people must receive their first dose before the end of August.

“The government will maintain the service of the community vaccination centers for the jab until late September, after taking into account the supply, vaccination rates and storage limitations of the BioNTech vaccine,” Nip told a press conference.

While health minister Sophia Chan said the government will not consider acquiring a third type of vaccine this year for the time being, Nip said those older than 18 could also opt for the mainland China-made Sinovac vaccine.

Health authorities earlier announced it would halt the shipment of the Britain-produced AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after the European Medicines Agency said there was a link between the vaccine and rare blood clots.

The program extension to people between 16 and 29 years old comprise 1.08 million people, which is expected to bring the city’s inoculation rate to 6.5 million, or 88% of the total 7.4 million population.

People can make an appointment online starting from 9 am on April 23, but minors between 16 and 18 years old must present a consent form from their parents or guardian in order to receive the shot. The health authorities would closely monitor the effectiveness of the entire vaccination program, Chan said.

As of Thursday afternoon, about 640,600 people had been vaccinated and 967,000 doses had been administered, said Nip.

As the city’s vaccination rate has been lagging due to recent deaths following administration, the Hong Kong government has recently attempted to encourage vaccinations to facilitate the establishment of air travel bubbles with other regional countries and cities, such as Singapore. This is in the hopes to “progressively restore the city’s economic activities,” said Nip last November.

Hong Kong confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the number of recorded cases to 11,619 and 209 deaths since the pandemic began early last year.

Click here for Chinese version

