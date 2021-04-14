A new Nike T-shirt featuring a sleeping hare has sparked a backlash from Chinese internet users suspecting the company of satirizing the country.

Nike is one of the biggest targets caught up in a nationalistic wave of boycott calls on Western brands for taking a stand against cotton produced in Xinjiang, which allegedly practices forced labor.

The new T-shirt shows a hare lying on the Nike logo and wearing sports clothes and a pair of Nike shoes. A slogan printed on the clothing says: “Don’t Lose by A Hare.” Asian models were used for official promotional photos.

Chinese internet users believed it was an insult to China, on the basis that the hare represented China in the popular patriotic online comic “Year Hare Affair.” The animal also appeared in patriotic promotions by state television, they said.

The T-shirt was later pulled from Nike’s official China website.

Some Chinese internet users suggested that the inspiration behind the T-shirt should be from the Aesop fable “The Tortoise and the Hare,” instead of having anything to do with China. They urged other netizens to remain calm while being patriotic.

