In a joint petition led by Chris Patten, the last British Governor of Hong Kong, 103 U.K. parliamentarians called on the U.K. government to sanction Chinese officials, in response to Chinese sanctions on British lawmakers and entities.

“These sanctions reflect the increasingly authoritarian nature of the Chinese Government, which seeks to sanction U.K. parliamentarians, academics, and leading lawyers for the ‘crime’ of daring to voice concern over the persecution of Uighurs,” Patten wrote in the letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Beijing blacklisted nine individuals and four entities, including lawmakers, lawyers and businesses, which it said “maliciously spread lies and disinformation” about its actions in Xinjiang province last month. It came after the U.S., U.K., E.U. and Canada imposed joint sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights violations against Uighur minorities.

“This unprecedented attack on democratic representatives of the Western world deserves a robust and coordinated response,” Patten wrote in the letter, which was posted on the Facebook page of human rights group Hong Kong Watch.

Patten urged the government to expand the list of Chinese officials sanctioned to include Chen Quan-guo, architect of the mass detention camps in Xinjiang, and introduce Magnitsky sanctions against officials responsible for the crackdown on Hong Kong.

“It is clear that the so-called ‘golden-era’ of relations between the U.K. and China is now over,” he added. “We would urge the Government to immediately review, publish, and implement a cross-departmental strategy on how the U.K. can deal with the growing challenge the Chinese Government presents to the democratic world.”

Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy, Asia Minister Stephen Kinnock and former leader of the Conservative Party, Iain Duncan Smith were among the signatories.

