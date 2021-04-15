Many local political leaders such as Ko Wen-Je, Hou You-Yi, Cheng Wen-tsan, and Lu Shiow-yen rolled up their sleeves to have their jabs of AstraZeneca vaccines yesterday. This is another wave of government officials getting inoculated after the first group led by Premier Su Tseng-chang and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung on March 22 to campaign for vaccines. It remains to be seen whether such campaigns can boost people’s confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine and their willingness to be inoculated. However, if the campaign is already led by the Premier and the Commander of the Central Epidemic Command Center and still does not result in enthusiastic registrations for inoculations among frontline medical workers with the highest risks of infection, the subsequent inoculations by other politicians are unlikely to yield positive results. Their moves of leading by example are touching, but the government may need to have another overall plan for the methods and priorities in promoting vaccinations.

Vaccines are life-saving tools, not ordinary commodities, but they share similar attributes. Hunger marketing and discount promotions are both means to speed up the sale of goods. The former is based on the rarity, the sense of nobility, or the extremely high utility, which makes consumers feel that they will lose the chance if they do not buy the product immediately, so they are willing to pay high prices or spend a long time queuing. The latter is offering low prices to attract customers and raise popularity, given that the quality of the product is sound.

The thorny problem of failing to raise the popularity of inoculation

The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently the only vaccine in Taiwan, and the quantity is only about 300,000 doses. However, with the very few cases of death from blood clots in some countries and the more obvious side effect of discomforts, some countries have stopped giving it or limited the age of its receiver. The U.S. has more than 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but it does not intend to administer them in its own country. Experts recommend donating all of the AstraZeneca vaccines to other countries. Similar news has been spreading, so even with the repeated emphasis of the government on the safety of the vaccine and how its advantages outweigh its disadvantages with the recruitment of “celebrities” to endorse it, no significant progress has been made. Hunger marketing is obviously not applicable for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccines that have arrived are not being administered at the expected pace. As the first batch of the 117,000 imported doses will expire on June 15 and the second batch will only last until the 31st of next month, the government is now facing pressure with excess inventory, even with worries about expiration. It has to loosen the vaccine eligibility rules, that is, introducing the measure of discount promotion.

Politicians such as Ko Wen-Je, Hou You-Yi, and Cheng Wen-tsan with their different political backgrounds but considerable public support are getting their jabs, either with rational minds believing in science and the interests of the society as a whole, or with their political minds to plunge in, wishing not to lag behind or break their words. However, even they cannot raise the popularity of getting vaccinated, and the consequent problems will be pretty thorny. Once people think that they will “definitely not get the jab when the people with urgent necessity are not willing to,” Taiwan’s success of fighting the pandemic would be compromised.

Although science is the best answer to the problem, because of the sudden arrival of the pandemic, the process of developing the vaccines and the time spent verifying them have to be compromised. Scientists have not yet fully solved the problems that have occurred in the vaccines, and they have to constantly adjust their solutions. As the situation in Taiwan is extremely mild, the public is of course more concerned about the effectiveness and side effects of the vaccine. It takes more than the official statement that “the advantages outweigh the disadvantages” to persuade the people to roll up their sleeves.

Loosen the vaccine eligibility rules for those without safety concerns

Therefore, the government may need to seriously consider the local condition for vaccination different from other countries. On the one hand, it must eliminate their concerns about politics and losing face. Even if Europe and the U.S. are still in a state of emergency with the high demand for vaccines, Taiwan cannot acquire the ones that are more widely accepted internationally. However, as the number of vaccinations in various countries grows and the demand for vaccines slows down, Taiwan has the capital and channels to obtain support from “allies” as soon as possible.

In addition, the research and development of domestic vaccines are said to be about to yield results, and the government has high hopes. However, because domestic vaccines may play an important role in Taiwan’s future prevention of the pandemic, the government should be strict and thorough in the quality control of the vaccines. They shouldn’t be green-lighted for expedience at the expense of people’s trust, causing the long-term future of the development of domestic vaccines.

As for the AstraZeneca vaccines currently available in Taiwan and ones that will continue to arrive in the future, the government should administer them with the empirical experience of foreign countries. On the one hand, they should remind and eliminate those who may have serious side effects, and they should also loosen the eligibility rules for those with fewer safety concerns, fulfilling the wish of those who need to travel abroad and who are anxious to get vaccinated for other reasons. These vaccinations will alleviate the excessive doubts of the public about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Taiwan has had a bumpy start with its battle for vaccines, and now it’s time to redraft its strategies based on the progress in the field.

