An unofficial United States delegation arrived in Taiwan on Monday, amid growing tensions in the Taiwan Straits, marking the first visit from the Joe Biden administration.

Former senator Chris Dodd and former State Department Deputy Secretaries, Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in the morning, before joining Foreign Minister Joseph Wu for lunch.

The frequent incursion of Chinese aircrafts and warships into Taiwan’s airspace and waters has threatened the stability and peace in the region, said Tsai in her opening address.

“Taiwan actively contributes to the international community. We are willing to work with like-minded countries, including the U.S., to jointly safeguard peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region,” she said.

Dodd began his speech by expressing deepest condolences to the victims of the Taroko Express train crash. “We share Taiwan’s grief in the many lives cut short by this tragedy,” said Dodd.

“I consider myself a long time friend of Taiwan,” said Dodd, emphasizing his role in the enactment of the Taiwan Relations Act more than four decades ago. “The U.S.’ partnership with Taiwan is stronger than ever. We share deep economic ties and mutual commitment to democratic values and a critically important security partnership,” he added.

Richard Bush, former director of the American Institute in Taiwan, described the visit as a “trip of reassurance” to signal U.S. commitment to Taiwan, ahead of the meeting between Chinese and American leaders on Friday.

Visiting American officials will clarify Biden’s Taiwan policy and offer a clearer understanding of his stance on cross-strait issues, Bush said at a virtual event organized by the U.S. think tank Brookings Institution. The delegation will have the opportunity to convey messages between Biden and Tsai in private, he added.

Biden hopes to collaborate with China on the issue of climate change, while maintaining the strategic competition at the same time, said Shen Yu-chung, a political science professor at Tunghai University. Sending former officials that have a background in military and are familiar with Asia affairs serves to stress the U.S.’ commitment to Taiwan’s military security and self-defense.

Click here for Chinese version

