The United States envoy on climate, John Kerry, arrived in Shanghai late on Wednesday night, marking the first American official to visit China since Joe Biden took office in January.

Though the former Secretary of State will not meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping or Premier Li Keqiang, he is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua on collaboration over the issue of climate change and discuss the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there may also be additional meetings with Vice Premier Han Zheng, top diplomat Yang Jiechi, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The three-day trip, first reported by the Washington Post, was confirmed by the State Department and the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Thursday.

Kerry is also set to speak with Han Zheng on economic and climate change affairs in a video call, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matters. Han is the vice chairperson of the National Leading Group on Climate Change, Energy Conservation and Emissions Reduction headed by Li Keqiang.

Kerry’s trip, which coincided with an unofficial U.S. delegation’s visit to Taiwan, came amid worsening Washington-Beijing ties. As tensions in the Taiwan Strait continue to mount, climate change is one of few areas where China and the U.S. can collaborate.

South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday that Xi is expected to attend the virtual summit hosted by his American counterpart next week.

