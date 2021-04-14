The United Kingdom is far from being a paradise, the Chinese embassy in London has said as it slams a new multimillion-pound program to financially support Hong Kong families relocating to the country.

London government attempts to turn some Hong Kong people into “second-class British citizens” were nothing but hypocritical political manipulation that was doomed to fail, the embassy said in a statement. The U.K. should wake up to reality and major trends, and stop such political manipulation, it added.

“The UK, with its grave racial discrimination and other social problems, is far from a paradise,” it said.

“It has been brought to our attention that there are many reports about Hong Kong residents being discriminated and living in distress after coming to the U.K. The Chinese embassy in the U.K. has received requests for consular assistance in relation to such cases.”

Britain should focus on solving its own problems, instead of stirring up trouble and misleading the public, it said.

The U.K. is offering a dedicated route for Hong Kong holders of the British National (Overseas) status to move to the country and obtain citizenship after six years, in response to China’s passage of national security laws in the city.

Last week, the British government launched a £43 million (US$59.1 million) program to help families from Hong Kong gain employment, housing and education, among other new measures.

The embassy reiterated Beijing’s stance that BN(O) passport holders, being Chinese citizens residing in Hong Kong, did not have the right of abode in Britain. It accused the U.K. of violating its own pledges and interfering in China’s internal affairs.

Earlier, China announced the BN(O) passport was no longer recognized as a valid document for travel or identification, and that the government reserved the right to take further action.

Britain says it has not broken its promise in the memorandum of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, as migrating Hongkongers have to go through a six-year route to citizenship and are not granted the right of abode directly.

