Beijing has insisted that differences in systems between Taiwan and mainland China are not an obstacle for unification, and should not be used as an excuse to create antagonism and division.

The Chinese government was responding to a remark from Taiwan’s Kuomintang chairperson Johnny Chiang, who said that the essence of the issue between both sides of the Taiwan Strait was a dispute over different systems and different ways of life.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, retorted that the facts showed Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and provocations by independence forces were endangering cross-strait peace and stability. Ma said he hoped that Taiwanese people from all walks of life would not confuse right and wrong.

Chinese planes on Monday staged a record-breaking 25 incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, which Ma attributed to the military’s determination to contain Taiwanese independence forces and collusion between the Taiwan and U.S. governments.

A reporter at Ma’s press briefing then said that Taiwan had suffered its worst drought in 56 years, and put it down to the DPP’s large military spending at the expense of water conservancy facilities. “I think your comment is extremely correct,” Ma said.

Earlier, Chiang told an online discussion forum that decades of conflict between the KMT, currently Taiwan’s opposition party, and China’s Communist Party were in opposition to communism and its system.

Chiang said that while the KMT was not afraid of conflict, it would not go to war lightly and would promote cross-strait prosperity and seek peace.

He said he believed that competitive and cooperative co-existence was presently the only feasible mode of interaction between the two sides, but warned the ruling party not to allow mainland China to become optimistic about military matters, so as to ensure that Beijing did not start a war lightly.

