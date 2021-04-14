A Hong Kong couple found guilty of abusing and murdering their 5-year-old daughter had only meant to “discipline” the girl, defense lawyers told the court on Wednesday.

The girl’s father and stepmother, both 30, were earlier convicted of murder by a High Court jury. The victim’s 57-year-old step-grandmother was found guilty of two counts of neglect.

In January 2018, the girl died of septicaemia after being rushed to hospital. Subsequent medical examinations found 133 injuries on her body and uncovered a history of horrific abuse that lasted for nearly six months before her death.

In his mitigation arguments, defense lawyer Alex Ng asked the court to grant a one-third sentence reduction for the father for admitting guilt and showing remorse.

Ng conceded that the abuse inflicted on the girl was very serious but said the father only wanted to instil discipline through corporeal punishment. The actions taken by the father were “not sadistic” when considered individually.

The father had sometimes starved his daughter, but there was no evidence to show the girl was underweight due to malnutrition, Ng said.

The stepmother’s defense lawyer also said that the series of abuse happened “in the context of disciplining children” and was not meant as torture. The abuse was serious but was not the worst of its kind, the lawyer added.

Prosecutors told Judge Albert Wong that the girl’s older brother, who had also been abused during the same period, refused to meet with a psychologist for a victim impact assessment. Such reports are typically sought to aid courts in sentencing decisions.

Wong said that obtaining the assessment might not be in the best interests of the boy. The defense agreed, saying that another round of interviews might trigger traumatic memories for him.

The three defendants will receive their sentences on April 20. Murder in Hong Kong is punishable by life imprisonment while the maximum sentence for neglect is 10 years.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play