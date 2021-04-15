China stimulated domestic consumption of local brands by stirring a boycott against foreign firms over their stance on Xinjiang cotton, but experts said the measure is unlikely to have a lasting impact and may even backfire.

H&M, Nike and Adidas were among a string of foreign retailers targeted by a heated boycott campaign, after the Communist Youth League lashed out at major clothing brands for suspending the use of cotton from Xinjiang province over concerns about the use of forced labor.

A number of domestic brands, including Li Ning and Anta Sports, took the opportunity to show their loyalty to the country by promoting their use of cotton from the region. They subsequently saw a surge in their stock prices, which prompted speculation that the boycott campaign is a measure to promote internal circulation by inflaming patriotism.

Foreign brands have remained popular in China despite their higher prices, which shows that Chinese consumers do not have a lot of confidence in local products and the boycott is unlikely to last, said economic analyst Law Ka-chung.

Chinese brands are unlikely to take over the market share of their foreign counterparts unless the authorities ban the latter outright, said Kevin Tsui, an associate professor of economics at Clemson University in South Carolina.

In fact, all signs show that the campaign is losing steam. On Chinese e-commerce platform, De Wu, sales of Nike products have even increased.

Additionally, the boycott campaign may also backfire, as it prompted international investors to reevaluate the risk of investing in China and potentially withdraw their capital. Global brands can no longer adopt a strategy of political fence-sitting amid the growing differences between the West and China, said Law.

The increasing cost of labor and production in China have also prompted international firms to move their manufacturing lines elsewhere, Tsui pointed out. Since last April, the Japanese government has provided subsidies to encourage Japanese firms to move their factories back home or to other regions in Asia. Other countries are considering similar policies.

A wave of withdrawal in foreign investment can deal a huge blow to the Chinese economy, which cannot be compensated solely by internal circulation, said Tsui.

