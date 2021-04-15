Hong Kong schools celebrate the first national security education day with flag-raising ceremonies, online quizzes and mosaic wall design competitions.

Beijing-loyal legislator Junius Ho, who was seen shaking hands with mobs that attacked civilians at Yuen Long metro station in 2019, was invited to attend the flag-raising ceremony at the Gertrude Simon Lutheran College in Yuen Long.

In her address, Tsang, a mainland teacher who has emigrated to Hong Kong for about eight years, mentioned the word “nation” for over a hundred times. National security involves different aspects and sometimes matters of life and death, she said.

Citing the shortage in coronavirus vaccines, she stressed that “when it comes to the security of citizens’ lives, only your mother country would help you.” Though a Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson reiterated last month that China considered the vaccine a “global public good,” adding it has exported jabs to numerous countries.

All Hongkongers have the responsibility to defend national security, abide by the law and increase their awareness, the teacher added. After the speech, a pastor led students to pray for the country, highlighting in the prayer that everyone needs security and the country also needs security.

According to the Education Bureau, 90 secondary schools and 400 primary schools participated in the mosaic wall design competition and online quizzes held by the authorities.

A mosaic wall in the school hall of Gertrude Simon Lutheran College listed the four offences under the national security law. After the flag-raising ceremony, students returned to their classrooms, where they took part in the online quizzes by scanning the QR code with their phones. Among the questions is the impact of the national security law on Hong Kong.

A form one student said the questions are easy as he learnt about the legislation from the news and his father, but he only got half of the answers right.

Vice president Daniel Li said Hong Kong people have poor awareness on national security and the Education Bureau has not provided clear guidelines, so teachers “do not have the courage to teach students as experts.”

The school holds regular talks, inviting guests to share on specific topics, he added. It is not easy to promote national security education, but he hopes it will not be a burden to teachers, but rather, they can also gain from the process. “The country belongs to every Hongkonger,” he stressed.

