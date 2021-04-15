Despite China’s state media grilling the Better Cotton Initiative for weeks after it called for brands to stop using cotton sourced in the country’s Xinjiang region, Taiwanese netizens discovered it had already secretly removed the statement before the entire furor.

The weeks-long incident was ignited after the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada each announced sanctions against Chinese officials in March over human rights abuses in the country’s northwestern region, which accounts for 87% of China’s domestic cotton production.

State broadcaster CGTN later dredged up a statement by H&M, a BCI member, and called for consumers to boycott the Swedish apparel giant. Several other BCI cosignatories, including Nike, Adidas, Burberry and Calvin Klein, were subsequently snared in the coordinated attacks.

BCI is a Geneva-based non-profit governance group that aims to promote sustainable development of water resources, biodiversity and sustainable agriculture. As of 2017, 14% of the total global cotton production followed the BCI standards.

BCI was suspicious of cotton produced in Xinjiang as early as 2020, and said that in view of the various human right abuses by Chinese authorities — including persecution, forced labor and the establishment of internment camps — it would temporarily stop purchasing in the region.

Some netizens from Taiwan discovered that BCI secretly deleted the relevant statement as early as March 27, although the statement was kept through the Google webpage temporary storage function.

BCI has not yet responded to media inquiries about the reason for the silent withdrawal.

