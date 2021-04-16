Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, founding chairperson of the Democratic Party Martin Lee and seven other prominent democracy advocates will be sentenced on Friday in Hong Kong for organizing or taking part in an unauthorized rally in August 2019.

Judge Amanda Woodcock said in the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts that she had read the mitigation papers of each defendant and would hear their submissions before handing down the sentences.

The West Kowloon courts are having a full day on Friday hearing four cases related to the prosecution of democracy figures in Hong Kong, and the unauthorized assembly of Aug. 18, 2019, is the first to be processed.

Since Thursday evening, members of the public had been queuing outside the premises to ensure a seat inside the courtroom. A line of around 100 people was spotted on Friday morning.

Defendants Margaret Ng, Albert Ho and Cyd Ho, all former lawmakers, arrived in court before 9 a.m., followed by Lee.

Neither Ng nor Lee responded to media questions before entering the courtroom. Albert Ho, Cyd Ho and a fellow defendant, Lee Cheuk-yan, met with the media before the hearing started.

Lee Cheuk-yan said he was ready to face criminal liability with an open mind, and was proud to be walking together with Hong Kong people under such difficult circumstances.

The former lawmaker said he listened to the song “You Will Never Walk Alone” the day before the hearing, and found it perfectly suited for the darkness of the current situation.

He said he believed that Hongkongers would walk through the storm together, and called for people to journey as one no matter whether they were behind bars or outside, until a path of democracy could be formed.

Cyd Ho, meanwhile, said that they were not the first group of political prisoners and would not be the last either. She hugged her friends and said she believed Hongkongers would be more united and would love one another, and that the darkness would be lifted one day.

Albert Ho said they had no regrets and would keep calm to face the sentencing. Ng thanked her legal team.

Lai, who had been in custody over fraud and foreign collusion charges for more than three months, entered the courtroom after the first few defendants. He was met with a “Good morning” from Ng, and also chatted with Lee Cheuk-yan and waved to family and members of the public in the gallery.

Former lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, who had also been remanded in custody, greeted spectators as he walked into the courtroom. “Long Hair, hang in there,” supporters said. Leung chanted the slogan “Peaceful assembly is not wrong” inside the courtroom.

In the public gallery, barristers Alan Leong and Gladys Li, the Democratic Party’s Lee Wing-tat, former university professor Chan Kin-man, Cardinal Joseph Zen, Avery Ng and Chan Po-ying from the League of Social Democrats, and Apple Daily’s chief editor Ryan Law all turned up to support the group.

The Consulate General of Canada in Hong Kong also sent representatives to observe the hearing.

