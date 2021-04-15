Beijing’s top representative in Hong Kong issued a stern warning to “foreign forces” on Thursday, saying that they will be taught a lesson if they try to turn the city into a pawn.

Luo Huining, director of the China’s liaison office in Hong Kong, said that the central government and local residents would not tolerate any challenges to the “bottom line” of national security and public order.

“Any attempt by foreign forces to interfere in Hong Kong’s affairs and to exploit it as a pawn will be met with strong countermeasures, to teach them a lesson,” Luo said at a ceremony marking the introduction of “National Security Education Day” in Hong Kong.

Luo said the city’s national security law, which was imposed by Beijing last year, had served to safeguard the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong. The law did not result in capital flight, and instead the aggregate balance of the banking system was at a four-year high, he added.

The national security law perfected the electoral system and prevented anti-China forces from coming into power, Luo said. “The rest boils down to enforcement and implementation,” he said.

Zheng Yanxiong, head of Beijing’s national security office in Hong Kong, spoke publicly for the first time at the ceremony, and praised local law enforcement agencies for being “guardians of national security, prosperity and stability.”

Some Hongkongers believed in the Western style of governance, in which the central government was expected to have little influence, but they were misguided, Zheng said.

“Big, important things must be decided by the central government,” he added.

The ceremony was also attended by former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa. The 83-year-old was spotted walking slowly, and government officials had to steady him as he took the steps to get up and down the stage. Tung did not answer reporters’ questions about his health.

