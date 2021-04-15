Foreigners are trying to interfere in the running of Hong Kong by using intermediaries such as the media, planting anti-China sentiment in the minds of locals and creating hatred in society, the city’s police chief has said.

The atmosphere in Hong Kong might seem to have quieted down, but “foreign powers” were still trying to stir the pot and, through proxies including the press, attempting to threaten national security by “brainwashing Hongkongers with anti-China sentiment,” Commissioner of Police Chris Tang said on Thursday.

These actions included encouraging Hongkongers to take violent action and attacking the government and its enforcement agencies, he said.

“I am not making allegations. I am talking about facts. The United States is one of the countries that [try] to cause security threats in Hong Kong and China. I think this is not something secret,” Tang said.

The police chief was making use of the occasion of celebrating “National Security Education Day” to talk about threats to China.

On Thursday, five disciplinary forces opened their training colleges to the public for the celebrations, the first by Hong Kong since Beijing passed national security legislation for the city in June last year, bypassing the local lawmaking mechanism.

The police academy in Wong Chuk Hang showcased for the first time Chinese-style marching, in which the orders were shouted out in Cantonese instead of the usual English. The parade entered the grounds in a British-style march to Chinese patriotic song “Ode to the Motherland” and switched midway to the Chinese style. The flag was raised as the Chinese national anthem played.

Tang said that issuing marching orders in the Chinese language on National Security Education Day was appropriate as it “pays tribute to the country.”

Without naming Apple Daily, he criticized the outlet for making up false and misleading reports.

When asked if the media would be arrested for reporting news, Tang reiterated that anyone who broke national security laws would be investigated, whether they were news workers or not.

Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law said the accusations were a typical move by authorities to put the blame on someone else for social issues. The police chief’s comments that the media incited hatred in society could be an indication of more persecution of the profession in the future, Law said.

Tang also spoke on newly announced reforms to the city’s electoral system. He said that the police had no power to disqualify candidates under the upcoming changes, but would help a new qualification committee investigate whether election hopefuls could endanger national security. He claimed it had nothing to do with the Office for Safeguarding National Security, an agency set up by Beijing in Hong Kong.

Tang attended the festivities at the college flanked by permanent secretary for security Carol Yip and the police’s national security chief Edwina Lau. He watched police marches and simulations of frontline officers taking down terrorists. They also spoke with MTR Corporation chairperson and former commerce secretary Frederick Ma.

