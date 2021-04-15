This Thursday is China’s sixth National Security Education Day. It is also the 32nd anniversary of the death of Hu Yaobang, a former Communist Party leader and reformist whose passing in 1989 triggered a student-led democracy movement that ended in a bloody crackdown.

Commemorations were allowed only in a highly controlled manner, with little coverage of his death anniversary on mainstream media. People’s Daily released a brief post on a social media account run by its overseas edition.

The post described Hu as a “long-tested and loyal fighter for communism, a great proletarian revolutionary, a great statesman, a prominent political worker of the army, and an outstanding leader who held important posts in the party over a longer period of time.”

More than 100 comments were left on the social media post, most of them hidden.

The People’s Daily post was also shared more than 100 times on other social media channels. Chinese internet users hailed the late leader for his leniency toward ethnic minorities, a position that put him in stark contrast to the authorities’ hardline approach to the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region.

Widely known as a liberalist, Hu was the party’s general secretary before being ousted in 1987. He was seen to have played a key role in China’s opening up when serving as a close aide to late paramount leader Deng Xiaoping.

His death 32 years ago triggered widespread public mourning that resulted in street protests calling for democratic reforms. The movement, led by students, ran for weeks before it was finally quashed by a violent military crackdown in Beijing, known by many as the Tiananmen Square Massacre, on June 4, 1989.

On his death anniversary, people were reminded once again of the mass tragedy. “1989, an unerasable memory,” ran a shared post reeking of defiance.

