Two men who devoted their lives to Hong Kong’s democracy push and enjoyed the respect and admiration of the public should be given non-custodial punishment for taking part in a peaceful protest, a court heard on Friday.

Former lawmakers Martin Lee, 82, a senior counsel who was also the founding chairperson of the Democratic Party; and Albert Ho, 69, a solicitor and former chair of the same party, were submitting their mitigation pleas after being convicted of organizing and knowingly taking part in an Aug. 18, 2019, unauthorized assembly.

Lee and Ho respectively received jail terms of 11 months and one year, both suspended for two years, in the sentencing passed by Judge Amanda Woodcock at the West Kowloon’s Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon.

The pair were represented by senior counsel Graham Harris, who began the mitigation attempt by saying that sentencing had always been one of the court’s most difficult tasks.

The court might carefully consider how to strike a balance between its condemnation of the crime and the personal backgrounds of the defendants, Harris suggested.

As Hong Kong was a civilized society, imprisonment should be the punishment only if there was no other option, he said, emphasizing that the judge could opt for non-custodial penalties in the current trial.

The Aug. 18 rally was a peaceful march without clashes, and neither Lee nor Ho advocated violence, the court heard. Instead, the duo opposed any violent acts because they believed violence would diminish the dignity and solemnity of the peaceable demonstration.

Harris insisted that the two defendants had “no intent to commit violence, no intent to damage property, no promotion or incitement to violence, no harm to police officers.”

Both were public figures with experienced backgrounds in the legal profession, Harris continued. He recounted their contributions to promoting democracy through the decades and their public roles of serving Hong Kong society.

Lee, who would turn 83 in June, was the most experienced barrister in Hong Kong. In the 1990s, he sat on the Hong Kong Basic Law Drafting Committee to draft the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, the court heard. Ho, meanwhile, established a law firm and voluntarily helped many people on legal issues over the years.

Neither had a criminal record, and instead, with their impeccable characters, they dedicated most of their lives to serving the community.

“Is the court really going to send these two men to jail?” Harris asked.

Another defendant, former lawmaker “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, 65, had taken part in the march for only a short period of time, the court heard. Defense lawyer Hectar Pun urged the judge to take that into account in the sentencing, and also consider his client’s health condition.

The sentencing would bring a chilling effect as it would affect society’s perception of freedom of assembly, Pun added.

Barrister Margaret Ng, also a defendant, discharged her legal team and told the court that she would present her own mitigation plea.

