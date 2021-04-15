The sea has become a new battlefield where “secret devices” planted by foreign spy agencies can undermine China’s maritime safety, according to various state-run media outlets on Thursday.

Foreign agencies had conducted intelligence gathering in Chinese waters on an “unrelenting scale” amid complex and challenging geopolitical situations, suggested the special reports, which were timed for release on the nation’s sixth National Security Education Day.

In backing up the claim, the hawkish Global Times newspaper reported 91 Chinese fishermen had received awards since 2016 for seizing foreign spy devices.

Most of them were unmanned vehicles hidden from sight. On one recent occasion, so the story goes on China Central Television, a three-meter device that looked like a boat was found by a fisherman off Jiangsu province and later identified as a wave glider equipped with GPS positioning, communications capacity and multiple sensors. It also had a propeller and a solar panel for navigation through the waters, CCTV said.

In the past few years, Chinese fishermen had discovered “suspicious devices” such as sonobuoys off other coastal areas, the CCTV report suggested, adding that those objects often came in the shape of a ball or cylinder. Global Times alleged that they had all been determined to be “special secret theft devices launched by a foreign country.”

The state media further said that the devices were used to collect data on ocean currents, hydrology, temperature, humidity, salinity and pollutants, among other parameters, and “pose a serious threat to our homeland security, military security and deep-sea security.”

That was because the gadgets could affect the normal operations of Chinese warships and submarines, the launch of underwater missiles, the detection and communications of anti-submarine sonar, the exploration of oil and gas fields, and construction activities, the Global Times report said.

