Four Civic Party members arrested under the national security law penned a letter on Thursday to petition the pro-democracy group to disband, as it had “completed its historical mission” in Hong Kong’s decades-long democratic movement.

The open letter was addressed to the entire party by former lawmakers Alvin Yeung, Jeremy Tam and Kwok Ka-ki — who have been detained in custody — and district councilor Lee Yue-shun, who is currently released on bail. The four announced their resignation from the party as soon as they were charged in March.

“Our minds are being worn away day by day,” the four said. “One wouldn’t know how heavy one’s thoughts are of preparing to go to jail until one really comes here.”

They had already expressed their thoughts about the party’s dissolution to different insiders through various channels, they said, and hoped the leadership would seriously consider its position in the city’s pro-democracy movement.

They also argued that the Civic Party no longer has room to participate in city politics at the legislative level, and party members in the district council may also face the same fate.

“The political fact written on the wall is that the Civic Party has completed its historical mission,” they said. “When everything is over, we just want to return to the ordinary and be ordinary people.”

Members were currently having “sincere” communications within the party about the suggestion, chairperson Alan Leong said on social media in response.

Established in 2006, the Civic Party was derived from a pressure group that rooted in its opposition to the proposed legislation of Article 23 of the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which requires the Hong Kong government to pass bills to prohibit treason, secession, subversion, theft of state secrets and ties with foreign political bodies.

Such a legislative process was shelved following a mass pro-democracy demonstration in 2003.

