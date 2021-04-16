Chinese officials in charge of Hong Kong affairs have called on the city’s government to hold Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and two prominent activists to account for “anti-China” behavior, as Beijing loyalists launched an attack on the pro-democracy newspaper.

In an article published on Friday, the Hong Kong and Macao Office of the State Council and the Central Leading Group on Hong Kong and Macao Affairs, headed by Vice Premier Han Zheng, named Lai, Occupy Central cofounder Benny Tai and activist Joshua Wong as core players in anti-China movements and behavior disruptive to Hong Kong.

The two departments called on Hong Kong’s government to use legal means to hold the trio responsible, and to push for “rectifications” in the city’s media and education system in order to put an end to upheavals in Hong Kong.

The article, published by the Chinese Communist Party-controlled journal Qiushi, came the same day as Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing newspaper Ta Kung Pao called for Apple Daily to be closed down, and after police chief Chris Tang accused Lai’s newspaper of producing false and misleading reports to incite hatred of the country.

The two departments accused foreign countries of pulling the strings behind the 2019 anti-extradition bill protests in Hong Kong. They said foreign countries intended to wrestle the control of Hong Kong from the state and then overthrow the Communist Party’s rule on the mainland.

The mainland authorities again voiced support for the national security law in Hong Kong and a recent overhaul of the city’s electoral system that would remove pro-democracy figures. They said some anti-China figures had made use of the previous electoral system to incite confrontations in the guise of pursuing universal suffrage.

