The upcoming Chinese Labor Day weekend in May could shape up as one of the busiest Golden Week ever, as 200 million people in mainland China have booked travel holidays in anticipation of the easing of COVID-19 travel and quarantine rules.

According to the latest statistics from online travel platform Trip.com, about 200 million people had already booked airplane tickets for the week-long holiday — which is 25 times higher than last year.Prices for air tickets also increased by 20% compared to 2019. On some days of the holiday, economy tickets from Beijing to Sanya — a beachside resort city — had completely sold out. And as tickets and accommodation become harder to book on the public holidays, some people have chosen to travel early to avoid the peak days.

Online travel agency Qunar’s big data executive Lan Chang said hotel bookings for Golden Week started increasing back during Lunar New Year in February.

Trip.com said tickets, hotels, shows and car rentals saw increases of 23%, 43%, 114% and 126% respectively, compared to 2019.

Trip.com data analyst Ze Qian said as the COVID-19 pandemic becomes controllable, relaxed travel and mobility restrictions could lead to an explosive wave of travel and growth in tourism, reaching 200 million travelers in just a week. The company estimates that around 70% of travelers would choose to travel out of their home province.

There were 102 million people who travelled during the Ching Ming Festival in April, according to China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, which is 94.5% up to pre-pandemic levels.

