We have no regrets, as mental freedom is more important than physical freedom, said three former lawmakers in an interview before they received their jail sentences on Friday.

Lee Cheuk-yan and Cyd Ho were jailed for 12 and eight months respectively for their roles in the August 18, 2019, peaceful protest, while Albert Ho was jailed for a year suspended for two years.

The three sat down for a joint interview with Apple Daily during the two weeks of freedom they were given before sentencing. Ho said he was ready for a life behind bars, and had asked his wife not to make any special preparations for him. His wife was unhappy about the situation, he added.

The three seemed to be in good spirits. Cyd Ho joked that both Albert Ho and Lee were known for absent-mindedness, often forgetting their phones at the legislature.

Lee said he used his two weeks of freedom before sentencing to help his wife move to a new flat, to spare her the burden of doing it alone later.

Lee had earlier said he was saddened to think that Hong Kong’s annual Tiananmen Massacre candlelight vigil and other large-scale marches may be banned forever. But two weeks later, Lee said, he realized that he had earned some 40 years of freedom for himself by becoming an activist in his 20s.

Lee believed that he was freer than Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other pro-Beijing politicians, as they only had physical freedom but not freedom of their minds.

Albert Ho agreed with Lee, saying that Lam was trapped inside Government House living with constant fear of the Hong Kong people.

As for Hong Kong’s future, Cyd Ho said Hongkongers will continue to mobilize on their own, as they did in their recent collective action of shopping en mass at the AbouThai grocery store, to show their support for the pro-democracy chain that was raided by customs officers.

The three reminded each other to keep fit and lose weight in jail. Health was of utmost importance, Lee said, offering the hope that prison would give Albert Ho a pressure-free period in which he could sleep well.

