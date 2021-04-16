Hong Kong prosecutors have pressed two more charges against Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai in an ongoing national security case in which he already faces one charge.

Lai, 72, has been under prosecution for allegedly colluding with foreign powers to undermine the state.

Under one of the latest charges, he purportedly conspired to collude with foreign forces by urging foreign countries or organizations to impose sanctions on Hong Kong, prosecutors said at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on Friday.

The crime was said to have been committed between July 1, 2020, and Feb. 15, 2021, with his assistant Mark Simon, Chan Tsz-wah, Andy Li and Finn Lau among his co-conspirators.

The other new charge was about conspiracy to obstruct the course of justice. Prosecutors said Lai allegedly helped Li between July and Aug. 23 last year in the latter’s attempt to escape to Taiwan.

Li was one of 12 Hongkongers detained in the neighboring Chinese city of Shenzhen after they were intercepted by mainland coastguard while trying to flee to Taiwan in a speedboat last August. He was returned to Hong Kong in March after finishing a seven-month prison term, but continued to be kept in custody over a charge of colluding with foreign forces.

Chief Magistrate Victor So, one of Hong Kong’s jurists appointed to handle national security cases, adjourned the case to June 15.

Lai, who had been remanded in custody for more than four months, did not apply for bail this time.

Other than the national security case, Lai also faces fraud charges along with two senior executives, Chow Tat-kuen and Wong Wai-keung, from his company Next Digital.

Prosecutors on Friday transferred the fraud case to the District Court, which would hold the next hearing on May 6.

On Friday afternoon, Lai carried a book as he walked into the West Kowloon courtroom. Many of Lai’s supporters waved at him, and he responded with a smiling face. The defendant maintained a calm and attentive demeanor throughout the hearing.

When Lai was about to leave the courtroom, some of the supporters shouted “Mr Lai, hang in there,” and were stopped by security guards.

Earlier in the day, Lai was sentenced to a total of 14 months’ imprisonment for his roles in two separate events that took place on Aug. 18 and 31 of 2019 amid months-long protests in Hong Kong against the government’s extradition amendment bill.

Legal action against Lai started in August last year, when 200 police officers raided the headquarters of Apple Daily and apprehended him together with Chow and Wong.

The three were later charged with fraud for allegedly breaching lease terms on office space. The executives were granted bail, but Lai’s bail application was rejected.

Police further prosecuted Lai on a charge of colluding with foreign powers to undermine national security. The force claimed that Lai, through interviews and articles, had asked foreign nations to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and the Chinese government.

Lai had a brief respite from detention during the Christmas season last year, before the Court of Final Appeal on New Year’s Eve rescinded the bail decision of a lower court upon appeal by the Department of Justice.

