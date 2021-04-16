Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing received a dose of vaccine against the COVID-19 disease at a local hospital on Friday, according to a post on social media.

Li was pictured wearing a mask and getting a jab, a photo uploaded on the Li Ka-shing Foundation’s Facebook page showed.

A quote accompanying the photo read: “I received my vaccination today. Have you got your jab yet?”

The tycoon was said to have received the BioNTech shot at Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital. A long-time friend, Solina Chau, was earlier inoculated with BioNTech at the same hospital.

Incidentally, the vaccination was indicative of Li’s health condition.

Elderly people, especially those above 85 years old, should not get the vaccine, according to recommendations on the use of COVID-19 vaccines posted on the government’s website.

People with a chronic illness, a history of severe allergies, or allergies to more than one type of medication should consult a doctor over the benefits and risks of receiving a vaccine. Li’s inoculation means he does not have such conditions.

Horizon Ventures, a venture capital firm backed by Li to finance his philanthropy, is not an investor in pharmaceutical companies that are developing COVID-19 vaccines. It had shares in a technological company, Homodeus, to manufacture a rapid coronavirus test kit for home use, Chau told the media last year.

