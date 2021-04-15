Recent boycotts of international apparel and sportswear brands in China are pushing up the shares of the companies’ Chinese competitors, a survey of the stock market shows.

Financial analysts have predicted that Chinese brands will gain domestic market share as patriots outraged by foreign chains shunning Xinjiang cotton may be switching to local products.

Sportswear maker Anta Sports has risen as much as 20% since March, when the brouhaha over the use of Xinjiang cotton in the production of clothes and shoes escalated. Anta is now 15.5% above previous levels, according to the latest figures pulled by Apple Daily. Li Ning, in the meantime, has gained 23.3% in market value during the same period.

The furore could be traced back to a dated statement made by Swedish label H&M about its concerns over forced labor in Xinjiang, a Uyghur-populated northwestern region. The statement resurfaced on Chinese social media months after its release. Internet users took up the criticism published on state-run social media accounts and vowed to boycott the brand.

Their anger quickly spilled over to other international companies, engulfing shoe makers Nike and Adidas and affordable clothing retailer Uniqlo, a chain under Fast Retailing, in coordinated attacks on the internet.

It remains unclear to what extent the boycotts have affected the bottom lines of these retailers, but many have seen their share prices languishing since the incident broke out.

The United States-listed Nike on Tuesday closed 2.6% below levels recorded in the last week of March, amounting to a loss of some HK$40.2 billion (US$5.18 billion) in market capitalization, Apple Daily reported. Its shares fell as much as 8.5% at one point.

H&M has fallen as much as 7.4% since March, but partially recouped the losses with prices this week standing at 4% below levels posted last month. Adidas reclaimed a 7% loss suffered during the early stage of the trauma, while Fast Retailing stood out by closing this week some 4.5% higher than last month.

Many of the foreign players are members of BCI, a Geneva-based non-profit governance group that promotes sustainable development of water resources, biodiversity and sustainable agriculture.

BCI initially raised the concerns over the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, but following outrageous attacks by Chinese netizens, it retracted its own statement. In the same token, many of the foreign brands have been lying low, with pundits suggesting they were trying to avoid further implications on their Chinese operations. Nike, Adidas and Fast Retailing get more than 20% of their business from China, a tally of recent earnings data indicates.

