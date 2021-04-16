A massive sand and dust storm engulfed Beijing on Thursday, dumping muddy rain onto the Chinese capital and blanketing the region with potentially lethal clouds of toxic air.

The strongest storm in a decade brings to more than 20 heavily polluted days in the city since February, with meteorologists warning of more to come unless China gets a grip on the worsening desertification of vast tracts of its territory.

The scale of the sandstorm meant the air quality in most areas of north China remained between “very unhealthy” and “hazardous,” meaning almost everyone risks more serious health effects, the Beijing Municipal Ecology and Environmental Bureau said. Dusty weather would likely continue until after sundown, it said.

With seven sandstorms so far, Beijing has seen more dusty and sandy weather this year than last, said Rao Xiaoqin, a senior engineer at the China Meteorological Administration. This was due to poor soil conditions in China’s drought-stricken Inner Mongolia region and neigboring Mongolia, she added.

On this occasion, the sand combined with strong winds and rain to shower part of the city with mud. While conditions improved Friday, lines of mud-spattered cars could be seen outside the capital’s car-washes.

Meanwhile, the sandstorm is expected to cross the strait to Taiwan, which is about 1,850 kilometers (1,150 miles) from Beijing. “Sandstorm from northern China is arriving,” Cheng Ming-dean, director general at Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau, posted on Facebook.

The frequency and scale of sandstorms have increased in recent years due to the desertification in northwestern China, Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration said, adding that seasonal dust storms typically occur from November to May.

Unless the mainland solves the desertification issue, Taiwan will continue to feel the effects, it said.

