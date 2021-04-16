Mainland Chinese internet users are trying to confuse Taiwanese with a fake document claiming the island’s government has imported wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, Taiwanese officials said on Friday.

The forged document, a photo of which was posted on Twitter on Thursday, claimed that Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen had decided during a cabinet meeting to import radioactive wastewater from Fukushima, Japan, and treat it in Kaohsiung waste treatment plants.

The blogger “Fukushima Mutant Sun Xiaochuan,” who posted the tweet, suggested that Tsai’s government was planning to release the treated wastewater into Sun Moon Lake in central Taiwan to help ease a drought.

“It is unbelievable that Tsai Ing-wen is treating people’s lives like a joke,” the blogger wrote, urging other internet users to forward his message.

Tsai’s office on Friday said the document was a forgery and it had reported the case to police for follow-up action. Tsai said on her Facebook page that her government would not allow the mainland’s disinformation warfare to affect the island.

Xavier Chang, a spokesperson for Tsai’s office, told local media that the document contained obvious mistakes including strange expressions that are atypical in official Taiwanese documents, and the simplified Chinese characters used in mainland China.

The way the document was addressed to Taiwan’s defence ministry was also odd, and Tsai’s government does not hold the type of cabinet meetings mentioned in the tweet, Chang said. This reflects the blogger’s ignorance about Taiwan’s political system and protocols, he noted.

The document was dated Friday, which was impossible because it had already appeared in the tweet the day before, Chang added.

The same Twitter account has also distributed false messages saying that foreign media outlets, such as Radio Free Asia and Radio France Internationale, had cited the forged document in their reports, RFA reported.

