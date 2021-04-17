Dozens of protesters rallied in London on Saturday, demanding the release of political prisoners after the latest mass jailing of Hong Kong activists.

The rally outside the Chinese embassy was organized by the Labour Movement Solidarity with Hong Kong - UK, which had worked with unionist Lee Cheuk-yan, one of those jailed on Friday.

Hongkongers based in London and other locals attended the rally, with some holding slogans including “Defend the right to protest” and “#5DEMANDS,” referring to the major demands of the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

Nine activists were given punishments ranging from suspended sentences to 18 months in jail for their participation in a peaceful protest on August 18, 2019. They included Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai, top barrister Martin Lee, as well as several former lawmakers.

Organizer Ben Tausz said he had a close working relationship with Hong Kong labor groups. It was of utmost importance to unite when people were being suppressed by the Chinese regime, he said.

Basil, spokesperson of overseas Hongkongers group Power to Hongkongers, said the 2019 protest was entirely peaceful as participants faced a clampdown.

Overseas Hongkongers should do more including attending rallies, not just for their hometown but also for those in Xinjiang, he said.

Steven, who has lived in the U.K. for many years, said he was a friend of “Long Hair” Leung Kwok-hung, who was jailed for 18 months. He has known Leung since the 1970s when Leung first started in activism, he said.

Those jailed on Friday were moderate democrats who had contributed their lives to the betterment of Hong Kong, mainland China and the world, Steven said. They could have left Hong Kong, but chose to stay to face trial in a display of selflessness, he added.

