A Catholic-run orphanage caring for disabled children in China’s Hebei province has reportedly been forced to close down, raising fears of a more severe crackdown on religious institutions in mainland China.

The Liming Family orphanage closed on the order of the local authorities, according to a report by the Catholic media organization Asia News. A staff member at the orphanage declined to comment when contacted by Apple Daily, citing the sensitive nature of the matter and the need to protect the children under their care.

The children at the orphanage were transferred to other institutions, according to the Asia News report.

The Liming Family orphanage was established in 1988 and has provided care for up to 600 disabled children. The orphanage was founded by bishop Raymond Wang, who saw the need for a permanent home after Catholic figures tried to provide shelter for abandoned children.

Staff at Liming Family have more recently been forbidden from visiting the children who were transferred out of their care, according to Asia News. In the initial period after the closure, visits were still permitted.

While the reason for the closure was unclear, it is thought to be related to new mainland regulations on religious affairs that prohibit the preaching of the gospel to minors.

Writing under a pseudonym, a priest in northern China said that the main reason for the closure was to fulfill the Chinese government’s political objective of reducing the influence of the Catholic Church in Chinese society by any means available.

In a letter to Asia News, the priest said that the government had also used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to tighten its control over the Church, pointing out that while churches were closed over Easter, shopping malls remained open.

The priest said he had hoped that life for Church members in China would become more normal after China and the Vatican reached an agreement in 2018 on the appointment of bishops. But instead, he said, the situation had deteriorated.

