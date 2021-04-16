It may be illegal for a company to fire employees who refuse to take COVID-19 vaccines, the head of the Equal Opportunities Commission said on Friday.

Punishing employees who decline vaccinations is a form of discrimination that could violate the Disability Discrimination Ordinance, Ricky Chu told an RTHK talk show. He added, however, that such discrimination may be acceptable as a necessary and proportionate health precaution to curb a pandemic.

The government this week announced proposals to relax dining restrictions at restaurants, with conditions including staff members being vaccinated.

Chu encouraged employers to respect employees who decline a vaccination due to personal or health reasons. Employers should look for other solutions, such as transferring workers to roles that would not affect the relaxing of restrictions, he added.

Firing workers for refusing to get vaccinated may violate the Disability Discrimination Ordinance’s provisions on indirect discrimination, Chu said. The EOC has received around 10 enquiries about this issue in the past two days but no formal complaints, and will continue offering guidance as possible, he added.

The government should encourage residents to take vaccines by offering them benefits, Chu urged.

The chief executive of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions, Mung Siu-tat, said on the program that the group has received more than 20 inquiries for assistance in understanding the government’s new policy.

One worker said her employer asked her to get vaccinated unless she was pregnant or has a long-term illness, according to Mung. Another worker said an employer threatened his staff with suspension if they don’t get vaccinated, Mung said.

The workers were angered by the policy because it would strip workers of their choices, Mung said. Employers have no right to force workers to get vaccinated, and they may be sued if staff developed side-effects, Mung said, quoting one employer.

Staff should not quit their jobs if they do not wish to be inoculated, and should ask for severance payment if they are suspended, Mung said.

The chair of U Banquet Group, Cheung Ka-ho, admitted on the program that his company issued a notice asking staff to get vaccinated by April 26 or face suspension three days after the deadline. However, the company later reversed that stance, saying it would not suspend employees but reassign them to work where they do not meet the public.

Staff will be paid a reward of HK$1,000 (US$128.7) for getting vaccinated, Cheung added. The company is responsible for the safety of its employees and customers, and almost 90% of his staff have already been vaccinated or have made an appointment, he added.

Cheung said his company’s main business is banqueting, and many customers hold large-scale banquets after their workers got vaccinated.

