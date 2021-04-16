The wife of Gao Zhisheng, a Chinese human rights lawyer missing for more than 1,140 days, has demanded Beijing either return her husband’s ashes or allow her to return to China and serve a prison sentence alongside him.

Geng He, who had fled with her children to the United States, tweeted on Thursday that she suspected her husband had died after years of illegal detention in China. Gao, 56, who detailed repeated torture during previous stints of detention, disappeared in August 2017.

If Gao was still alive, why were Chinese authorities refusing to confirm his whereabouts, his wife asked, calling on Beijing to return his ashes on humanitarian grounds. If he was still alive and in custody, she asked to be allowed to return to China and serve prison time with her husband now both their children were grown up.

Although Gao was once hailed by China’s minister of justice as one of China’s top 10 lawyers, he earned Beijing’s ire after highlighting human rights abuses of the Falun Gong spiritual movement.

Gao was in 2006 charged with inciting subversion of state power and jailed for three years — suspended for five — after publishing three open letters to then-leaders Hu Jintao and Wen Jiabao about the abuses of Falun Gong practitioners in labor camps.

In 2016, he published an underground book that documented how the Communist Party kidnapped, imprisoned and tortured him in custody. In the book, he predicted the collapse of the Party and proposed ideas for building a democratic modern China.

